After an executive session Tuesday night the Henderson City Council unanimously approved the promotion of Sonny Ybarra as the new Deputy Fire Chief.
Ybarra a current firefighter at the Henderson Fire Department will replace the vacancy of previous Deputy Fire Chief, Mark Jennings.
“We had two candidates to apply for the position and the Council decided to promote from within,” said Rusty Chote, Fire Chief.
No other details were available before press time.
The Council also approved the bid to restore and clean Old City Cemetery headstones. The process will be taken in phases with the first phase consisting of restoring and cleaning a section that needs it the most.
“Many of the headstones are in terrible condition and in dire need of repair and cleaning. Many important people are buried there such as university presidents,” said Mayor Buzz Fullen.
The cost for the first section of the headstones will cost $6,330 with Pierson’s Services receiving the winning bid.
The agenda item for adopting a resolution to revise the Cemetery rules a Lakewood Memorial Park was tabled after discussion about the proposed rules being too wordy and long and needed to go before the City Attorney. It will be on next month’s agenda.
Also approved were the requests for street closures. Calvary Baptist Church requested the 200 block of Webster Drive be closed on Oct. 31 for their Hallelujah Fest. The Henderson Fire Department requested that West Main Street in front of the fire station be closed for their Public Safety Fun Night on Oct. 31 as well.
On Nov. 9 several streets will be closed downtown for the annual Syrup Festival.
A 30-second fireworks show within city limits was approved for Oct. 18 Henderson Lions football game during halftime to honor the Veterans while the national anthem is being played.