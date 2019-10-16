Shooting

At approximately 8 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of FM 13 and Loop 571 Adam Robertson was driving his red Toyota Tundra to a storage facility. He says he noticed a red Chevy pickup truck behind him. As he neared County Road 416, someone shot at his truck. The alleged perpetrators turned on CR 416. Robertson continued to the storage facility to seek safety. He reported the shooting to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department where the incident is under investigation. Robertson said investigators removed a .25 caliber slug from inside his driver’s side door. 

