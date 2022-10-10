Hundreds of Henderson residents swarmed Fair Park for the city’s second annual National Night Out on Tuesday evening. It was another flourishing success for event organizer Lt. Charles Helton of the Henderson Police Department and the dedicated team of volunteers, city employees and corporate sponsors who put in months of work to make it possible. 

Multiple neighboring counties in East Texas held their own National Nights Out on the same evening. The event is intended to be a community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. First responders and city representatives as well as representatives from corporate sponsors MTC East Texas Treatment Facility, Gabriel Jordan Chevrolet, Angel Care Hospice, New Life Church and UT Health Henderson were on hand in Fair Park to chat and dine with residents. The gathering was open to all ages and provided free hot dogs and hamburgers.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription