Hundreds of Henderson residents swarmed Fair Park for the city’s second annual National Night Out on Tuesday evening. It was another flourishing success for event organizer Lt. Charles Helton of the Henderson Police Department and the dedicated team of volunteers, city employees and corporate sponsors who put in months of work to make it possible.
Multiple neighboring counties in East Texas held their own National Nights Out on the same evening. The event is intended to be a community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. First responders and city representatives as well as representatives from corporate sponsors MTC East Texas Treatment Facility, Gabriel Jordan Chevrolet, Angel Care Hospice, New Life Church and UT Health Henderson were on hand in Fair Park to chat and dine with residents. The gathering was open to all ages and provided free hot dogs and hamburgers.
Kids didn’t lack for choices when it came to treats and fun. Wherever you looked, someone was offering popcorn, cotton candy, Halloween candy and baked goods. Booths passed out little firefighter hats, balloons and glow-stick necklaces.
At one corner of the park, families gathered around Jax, a quarter horse and star of the Rusk County Mounted Patrol. The 15-year-old dark bay stood politely at attention as admirers petted him and listened to his rider, Denna Brightwell, talk about the their work.
At the Halloween candy booth, Colter and Ashley Ferguson offered a $50 gift certificate to whoever could accurately guess the number of gum balls in a jar.
Across the park at the Center Point Energy booth, Tina Sanders, the Damage Prevention Manager for the region, colored kids’ hair with temporary hair dye sprays while spreading awareness about excavation laws and the 811 service.
Nancy Winn, Program Coordinator II from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, provided an education service about the dangers of impaired driving through alcohol or drug misuse. Winn says that Henderson and Rusk County were identified as high-priority areas by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) because of a growing number of crashes on the roadways here and arrests for impaired driving. As part of the Watch UR BAC awareness campaign, Winn set up a booth with goggles and a corn hole board set-up to demonstrate the debilitating effects of high blood alcohol concentration on your vision and hand-eye coordination.
Other entertainments included a bouncy castle and live music performed by the New Life Church.