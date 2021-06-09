Henderson native and HISD alum, Joy Williams, has spent every moment since her hometown graduation striving for excellence, and as with every other endeavor she takes on, she has not failed to excel, graduating cum laude from Spelman College in May with plans to attend Columbia University in the Fall.
A graduate of the HHS Class of 2017, Williams highly involved in both sports and education this honor graduate was a member of the National Honor Society and Key Club while participating in Basketball, Cross Country, Track, Band, Drama, and Debate teams, while also a devoted member of the Cheerleading squad.
Williams enrolled in Spelman College in August of 2017 and was one of 550 students accepted from a pool of more than 6,000 applications. She was also chosen to receive Spelman’s Bonner Scholarship which is awarded to a mere 20 students and elected First Year Council Class President.
Williams traveled extensively during her time at Spelman, spending the summer after her Freshmen year volunteering in Peru, where she taught math and basketball to youth within the community. She also studied abroad in Seville, Spain during her Junior year.
She is excited to have been accepted at New York City’s Columbia University where she will begin her Master’s degree work in the Fall of 2021.
Williams is the beloved daughter of Rev. Jerry C. and Jean Hinchen Williams and the youngest of three daughters. Siblings Jerrina and Jiara, also HHS graduates, are equally proud of their baby sister.
This studious scholar never ceased to amaze the loving “village” of family and friends that supported her growth into the resolute and philanthropic woman that she is today.
Founded in 1881 as the Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary, the Seminary became Spelman College in 1924. Now a global leader in the education of women of African descent, Spelman is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and is a proud member of the Atlanta University Center Consortium.
The student body encompasses more than 2,100 students from 43 states and 10 foreign countries. Spelman empowers women to engage the many cultures of the world and inspires a commitment to positive social change through service. Spelman is dedicated to academic excellence in the liberal arts and sciences and the intellectual, creative, ethical, and leadership development of our students.
Spelman is proud of its 76% graduation rate, one of the best in the nation, but support doesn’t stop once graduates step on stage to take their diploma. Its global alumnae network is strong, providing connections and helping hands to graduates as they begin their path of global engagement.