After a year and a half at the program, Othell Robinson has resigned as head football coach at Henderson High School. The Henderson Independent School District Board of Trustees accepted his resignation Monday night, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Robinson says that he has enjoyed his time at Henderson and appreciated the opportunity to lead the football program.
“I’m not a man of many words,” he told the Henderson News and was reluctant to take jabs at anyone. He expressed that the program he inherited was in rough shape and that turning around any high school football program would take time. “I couldn’t turn [it] around in a year and a half but I don’t know what coach could turn it around in a year and a half. That’s actual and factual.”
Henderson hired Robinson in April 2021 replacing former head coach Phil Castles. Before coming to Henderson, Robinson was the offensive coordinator at Crowley.
Robinson’s 2021 and 2022 record at Henderson was 5-15 and the team missed the playoffs in both years.
“They’ve got really good kids who want to be successful,” said Robinson about Henderson. “Hopefully they will be.”