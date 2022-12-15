Othell

After a year and a half at the program, Othell Robinson has resigned as head football coach at Henderson High School. The Henderson Independent School District Board of Trustees accepted his resignation Monday night, effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Robinson says that he has enjoyed his time at Henderson and appreciated the opportunity to lead the football program. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription