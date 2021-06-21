The Texas Secretary of State’s Office requires that a municipal’s governing body set a Notice of filing deadline for an application for a place on the ballot in the November Election. The Henderson City Council approved that requirement Tuesday night.
The notice must be posted no later than June 17 2021.Filing dates and times will start July 17 and end August 16 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon and 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The address for filing applications in person is 400 West Main Street Henderson, Texas. The last day for a write-in-candidate to declare their candidacy is August 20 by 5:00 p.m.
On August 24 at 12:00 Noon the drawing for order of names on the ballot will take place. October 4 is the last day to submit a voter registration application to vote in the November election. The first day for early voting in person is October 18 and the last day for early voting in person is October 29.
Election day will take place on November 2 with polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. On November 16 during the regular City Council Meeting the election canvass will take place.