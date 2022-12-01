Rusk County Legacy House is excited to partner with Buckner Children and Family Services to promote Sunday’s no cost, Be the Light event.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, December 4, at the Special Times Event Center located at 107 East Elk St. Henderson, representatives of Legacy House and Buckner will be sharing ways the community can be involved with area foster and child welfare organizations.
Children don’t choose to go into the Texas child welfare system. While there is always a need for foster parents, there are other ways our community can help children from hard places. This free event is for anyone interested in supporting foster care at any level. Churches, organizations, prospective foster or adoptive parents, current foster or adoptive parents, volunteers, or community members who want to know more, can all benefit from the information offered in this occasion.
A meal is included, but registration is required.
Childcare is not provided.
Those interested in attending the free event, registration can be made at https://pages.buckner.org/bethelight-0 or use your smartphone to scan the QR code.
