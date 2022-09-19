Henderson

Mayor Buzz Fullen opened the Henderson City Council Meeting Tuesday night by having three proclamations read. One was for the National Night Out to take place in October which he read, the second one Paint the Town Pink also held in October was read by Gina Juarez, Council Member and the last one Fire Prevention Week read by Henry Pace, Mayor Pro Tem.

Next the last of several public hearings were held concerning the last reading of the ordinance to adopt the 2022/2023 Budget and Tax Rate. Both were approved by the Council.

