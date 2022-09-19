Mayor Buzz Fullen opened the Henderson City Council Meeting Tuesday night by having three proclamations read. One was for the National Night Out to take place in October which he read, the second one Paint the Town Pink also held in October was read by Gina Juarez, Council Member and the last one Fire Prevention Week read by Henry Pace, Mayor Pro Tem.
Next the last of several public hearings were held concerning the last reading of the ordinance to adopt the 2022/2023 Budget and Tax Rate. Both were approved by the Council.
The Council approved the appointment of three HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) Board Members. Brian Ballard was reappointed to Place 3, Adam Duey was appointed to Place 1 to replace Raymond Mitchell and Micah Howard was appointed to Place 2 to replace Joe Sorrells. The third applicant was Ron Dixon who wasn’t chosen.
“All three people that applied would be great but the Committee felt they [Duey and Howard] were the best fit for these positions,” Jay Abercrombie, City Manager said.
Police Chief Chad Taylor requested a resolution for a Bullet Resistant Shield Grant for the Henderson Police Department.
“This would be for 15 vests, five for the RSO (Resource School Officers) and ten for the officers. This is a 100% grant with no cost to the city,” Chief Taylor said.
The request was approved.
The second reading of an ordinance to amend the updating of the Water Conservation Plan for all customers served by the City of Henderson Water Supply was approved. The Water Conservation Plan Ordinance is required by TCEQ and Texas Water Development Board to be renewed and updated every 5 years.
The city also added an additional holiday for the city employees to their existing ones. It was approved.
“Juneteenth has been added to our holiday schedule,” said Cheryl Jimerson, City Secretary.
The Council authorized Abercrombie to enter into an agreement for employee health insurance with TML (Texas Municipal League). The City reviews bids every year for the various City provided employee insurances.