During their annual installation banquet held at Lake Cherokee Thursday night the Henderson Rotary Club installed their new officers for the 2020-2021 year.
“I’ve been fortunate to be a Rotarian for 18 years and 11 years in this club,” said Sean Jackson.
After reflecting on his year as president, Jackson turned the mantel over to President Elect Preston Rader at the end of the banquet.
Once receiving the gavel Rader said, “I’m very grateful and thankful for the people of this club and thought you (Jackson) was a great president.”
After Rader told the group of Rotarians his plan for his term Past District Governor Judy Guthrie performed the installation of the officers and gave a charge to the club members.
The 2020-2021 Rotarian officers and directors are:
President - Preston Rader
President Elect - David Higgs
Vice President - Stacey Johnson
Secretary - John Clary
Treasurer - Bill Preston
Past President - Sean Jackson
Staff Photo by Dan Moore
Rotary’s Past District Governor Judy Gutherie (at the podium) gives the installation charge to the 2020-2021 officers at the Henderson Rotary Club’s annual banquet held at Lake Cherokee. Left to right: Sean Jackson, Preston Rader, John Clary, Bill Preston and Stacey Johnson. David Higgs was not present.