The Wiseman Ministry founder, Roy Wiseman spoke Thursday at the Henderson Rotary Club. The Ministry was founded in 2003 and has a ministry center located here in Henderson called the Wiseman Life Recovery Center located on Highway 79.
The Ministry exists to provide food to the hungry, clothing to the needy, shelter to the homeless, ministry to those in prison and liberty to those controlled by addictions as instructed in the Bible.
Wiseman Ministries has several types of ministry under it umbrella that include House of Disciples Life Recovery Center, Wiseman Life Recovery, Isaiah 58 Farms and Gifts of Grace Resale Store.
The Wiseman Life Recovery in Henderson is a transitional living facility and life recovery program that seeks to disciple men with life-controlling issues by providing them with the tools, resources and support to live a sober life while applying Biblical principles to their families, local church, chose vocation and community.
They have several volunteer opportunities available. You can contact Wiseman Ministry at info@wisemanministries.org or call 903-234-8017.