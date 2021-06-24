The Texas African American Museum hosted the first-ever Juneteenth Pageant and fundraiser over the holiday weekend at Tyler’s Bethel Bible Hope Campus at which Henderson resident, Davon ‘Hollie’ Ferguson was crowned Ms. Juneteenth Queen 2021.
The ten pageant contestants competed in categories of best smile, best formal wear, best sportswear, best overall, and history tribute all vying for the titles of Juneteenth Mini, Jr., Miss, and Ms.
The competition was fierce and left judges Tamara Lowery, Jessica Henderson, Shirl Lee, Savoy Fambles, and LaTyon Henderson facing difficult decisions which resulted in a tie in the Historical Tribute category.
The pageant Director and Chairman, Dr. Laramie J. Jackson, I, is a former Henderson resident and a 2001 Graduate of Henderson High School and was excited to see the title go to a fellow HISD alum.
The 2021 Miss Juneteenth winners are:
Mini Division: Johanna Rostchild — Best Smile, Best Sports Wear, Historical Tribute, and Highest Point Scored
Miracle Jackson — Best Formal Wear.
Jr. Division: Laci Hackett — Best Smile, Best Sportswear, Best Formal Wear, Original Historical Tribute, and Best Overall
Miss Division: Kayla Lyons — Best Smile, Best Sportswear, Best Formal Wear, and Best Overall
Ms. Division:
Phyllis LaRue — Historical Tribute (tie)
Chelsie Thompson — Original Historical Tribute (tie), Sports, Smile, Best Overall, 2021 Directors Award
Davon Ferguson — Best Formal
Royal Court of Juneteenth Queens:
Mini Miss Juneteenth — Miracle Jackson of Tyler
Jr. Miss — Laci Hackett of Tyler
Miss — Kayla Lyons of Houston
Ms. — Davon Ferguson of Henderson