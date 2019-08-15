Overall crime in the city of Henderson is down as the Henderson Police Department released its June report Thursday.
Topping the reports were assaults with 37 reported and thefts with 35 reported. There were 21 assaults in June jumping up in July and thefts remained the same for the third month in a row. Criminal mischief saw an increase with 21 counts reported in July, up nine from June. There were nine counts of criminal trespass, up slightly from seven reported in June.
Burglaries remained relatively low last month with two counts of burglary of vehicles, five counts of burglary of a building and four counts of burglary of habitation.
HPD reported around the lower than June numbers of drug related reports in July. There was five counts of possession of marijuana, down from June. HPD also reported four counts of possession of a drug paraphernalia and one possession of controlled substance in July.
As far as traffic goes, officers issued 171 citations, up from 145 given in June. There were 407 written warnings issued last month. HPD responded to 20 accidents in July, down from 28 in June.
Officers received 1,024 calls for service, with 885 calls being dispatched and 139 being officer initiated. HPD made 52 arrests in July, up from 47 in June.
The Henderson Animal Center took in a total of 150 animals last month, down from 155 sheltered in June. There were 19 animals taken in from the city and 79 from the county. Animal control reported 56 pick-ups in July.
According to the report, 134 animals were adopted, 10 animals were reclaimed and eight animals were euthanized. Animal control officer issued 84 warnings, six citations and received more than 620 calls last month. Crime statistics, according to reports produced each day by the HPD and printed in The Henderson News in July, include the following:
• 37 counts of assault (Class A & C)
• 35 counts of theft;
• 21 counts of criminal mischief;
• 10 counts of city ordinance violation;
• Nine counts of criminal trespass;
• Seven counts of disorderly conduct;
• Six counts of harassment, injury to child;
• Five counts of aggravated assault, burglary of habitation, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, possession of marijuana;
• Four counts of burglary of building, fail to ID, forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia,
• Three counts of possession of alcohol in motor vehicle, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, fail to ID;
• Two counts of burglary of vehicle, credit card/debit card abuse, credit card/debit card abuse against elderly, driving while licenses invalid, driving while intoxicated, failure to stop and give information, fraudulent use of identity information, injury to child with bodily injury, reckless damage, violation of protective order ; and
• One count of sexual assault to child, duty upon striking unattended fixture, illegal dumping, evading arrest or detention cause serious bodily injury, minor in possession of cigarette, public lewdness, possession of controlled substance, possession of child pornography, resist arrest/search or transport, reckless driver, theft of firearm, tamper/fabricate evidence.