The Henderson News editorial staff brought home four awards from the North East Texas Press Association (NETPA) Better Newspaper competition which judged entries in multiple categories for content published throughout 2020.
Of the many entries submitted by THN editorial staff, awards were received for Headline Writing, Special Sections, Advertising, and Sweepstakes.
“I am thrilled that once again The Henderson News has won several awards at the North and East Texas Press Association this year. Without a great staff these awards would not have been possible,” said Dan Moore, Editor & Publisher.
The award-winning staff at The Henderson News strives to bring interesting and enlightening local and state content to its subscribers and casual readers. Those wishing to subscribe to The Henderson News can visit www.thehendersonnews.com or call our offices at 903-657-2501.