A clear story of small-town success, Henderson native Jeff Hardin, valedictorian of the 1996 Henderson High School graduating class is running in a public online election that ends on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Hardin is seeking a position on the Patent Public Advisory Committee (PPAC) at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
The PPAC is an official committee created by the U.S. Congress and charged with reviewing operations of the USPTO and advising the USPTO Director. The law requires the Secretary of Commerce to appoint the nine members of the committee, to include at least one independent inventor.
US Inventor, a non-profit organization that advocates for the rights of inventors, is hosting the election to choose a delegate to sit on the committee.
Hardin is one of nine independent inventors seeking the appointment.
“I am honored to have been selected by US Inventor to participate in this election,” said Hardin. “If there is one design of the government that represents the best of American diversity and fairness, it is the US Patent Office. There are no Democrats or Republicans there. The only thing that is matters is the ingenuity and merit of an idea—an invention. Everyone can get behind this, and the American innovative spirit of the independent inventor and small business is what I seek to protect.”
As an inventor, Hardin currently holds eight patents with numerous others pending. He co-founded an information technology consulting firm, Pronet Solutions, serving businesses in law, finance, oil & gas, title services, and education. Manage data center operations and international sales lead, including business continuity, network engineering, and I.T. security and is a long-standing member of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. Hardin still functions as owner and Vice President of Pronet Solutions which supports the local community even as he travels the country defending the rights of independent inventors like himself.
Hardin traveled to Alexandria, VA in May 2019 to deliver public testimony at the USPTO pursuant to the Study of Underrepresented Classes Chasing Engineering and Science (SUCCESS) Act, where he provided legislative recommendations that would boost participation of underrepresented groups and strengthen the independent inventor and small business. “This speech and testimony called out Congress and really got the attention of some key dignitaries.
He has been invited back to D.C. multiple times to meet with Congressional staff, to include Chief Counsel of the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Hardin raises many concerns with today’s patent System and recognizes the need to reexamine policy to ensure it is providing inventors proper protection of their ideas.
According to US Inventor President Randy Landreneau, “Inventors face increasing obstacles to obtaining and enforcing their patent rights, such as the Patent Trial and Appeal Board – a division of the USPTO that has invalidated 85% of the granted patents they have reviewed.”
The current policies have failed to account for unintended consequences affecting legitimate inventors – those who rely on patents to protect inventions, access capital, build businesses, and create jobs. Research and experience have proven that independent inventors are a critical source of innovation.
They need trustworthy and capable advocates who will ensure that the USPTO upholds justice for inventors.
With these concerns in view, US Inventor is hosting this election to provide an opportunity for inventors and their supporters to choose their representative on the PPAC. The candidate receiving the most votes will be nominated on behalf of the voters to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. Everyone who supports inventors is encouraged to participate.
You can vote online at http://inventorvote.org.
Polls are open through July 27