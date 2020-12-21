Joshua Daniel Blake, a 2007 Henderson High School graduate, received his Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering on November 25, from Mississippi State University, Bagley College of Engineering, Department of Aerospace Engineering.
Josh is the son of Mike and Linda Blake of Henderson, TX.
His grandparents are Peggy Blake Scruggs of Madison, Florida, and Dr. William and Margaret Blake of Tallahassee, Florida.
While pursuing his Doctorate, Josh has also worked as a Graduate Research Assistant at Mississippi State University’s Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems in their High-Performance Computing Collaboratory.
He worked summers in NASA paid internships and programs at Teledyne-Brown, Huntsville, AL; NASA Ames Research Center, San Jose, CA; and NASA Langley Research Center, Hampton, VA.
Josh maintains a Biblical spiritual focus through participation in Redeemer Church in Starkville, MS. He also continues playing and recording music.
He is currently employed by NASA as a Research Aerospace Engineer in Flight Vehicle Acoustics.
Josh works remotely for NASA Langley Research Center but plans to move to Langley in Hampton, VA.