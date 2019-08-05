JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – A 2016 Hawkins High School graduate and a Henderson native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Preble.
Fireman Mason Payne works as a Navy gas turbine systems technician (mechanical) aboard the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
Payne credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Henderson.
“Growing up in a small town taught me that if I didn’t fight for a better job or better pay no one was going to give that to me,” said Payne.
Preble measures approximately 500 feet and is powered by four gas turbines that allow the destroyer to achieve more than 30 mph in open seas.
Approximately 30 officers and 300 enlisted men and women make up the ship’s company. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the cruiser running smoothly, according to Navy officials. The jobs range from maintaining engines and handling weaponry to washing dishes and preparing meals.
As a Navy gas turbine systems technician (mechanical), Payne is responsible for conducting maintenance and taking care of the gas turbine engines, which power the ship.
According to Navy officials, destroyers are tactical multi-mission surface combatants capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, as well as humanitarian assistance.
Fast, maneuverable, and technically advanced, destroyers provide the required war-fighting expertise and operational flexibility to execute any tasking overseas.
Being stationed in Pearl Harbor, often referred to as the gateway to the Pacific in defense circles, means Payne is serving in a part of the world taking on a new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances, and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer.
“Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Payne, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Payne is honored to carry on that family tradition.
“My father served in the U.S. Marines and was a great influence on me,” said Payne.
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Payne is most proud of being awarded a Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
“I received this award for being the main gauge caliber representative for an inspection and survey period,” said Payne.
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Payne and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, one that will provide a critical component of the Navy the nation needs.
“The best thing about serving at this command is just being able to enjoy Hawaii in my free time,” added Payne. “Serving in the Navy means that I can wake up in the morning knowing I’m doing something many people don’t get to do while protecting those I love back at home.”