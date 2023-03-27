Carlisle picks Cody Day for head football coach, athletic director
Henderson ISD’s new football coaching staff is coming together and Carlisle ISD has a new head football coach with hires made official this week.
Justin Arnold is leaving Overton ISD where he was the head football coach and athletic director to be Henderson’s offensive coordinator and Robert Tamplin is leaving Tenaha ISD where he served as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator to be Henderson’s defensive coordinator. Arnold has 12 years of experience at Overton including five years as their athletic director. Tamplin comes to Henderson with 14 years of experience.
Cody Day is leaving Colmesneil ISD after four seasons to take over at Carlisle where he will also be the athletic director, replacing Clay Baker after his move to Henderson. He had an 18-21 record overall in his time at Colmesneil and led them to the playoffs in 2022 where they narrowly lost their bi-district game.
Baker and Henderson athletic director Clay Freeman are busily reshaping the football program and are excited to bring in Arnold and Tamplin.
“They’re hard workers and kid magnets,” Freeman said. “Kids really respond to them.”
Leaving Overton’s students was a hard choice for Arnold, who is also an Overton graduate. “It’s a bittersweet move. It’s tough to leave those kids. They’re great kids who work hard and do what we ask them to do,” he said. “But I’m excited about this new chapter at Henderson and the program that Coach Baker is building. Everyone going there understands the expectations.”
Baker is still putting together the varsity coaching staff with the aim of having 10 to 12 coaches. There are also plans to have a separate coaching staff for the freshman team.
Arnold will still be with Overton for the remainder of their softball season as he’s an assistant coach with them. Tamplin starts at Henderson on Monday.
