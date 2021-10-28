The victim in Friday morning’s Oak Street homicide investigation has been identified by the Henderson Police Department as Archie Eugene Lacy, 47, of Henderson.
HPD responded to a call referencing a deceased person at approximately 7:45 a.m., Friday, October 22, in the 300 block of North Oak Street. Upon arrival on the scene, officers located a body outside a residence.
The initial investigation indicated the victim was involved in a reported shooting incident about a week prior may have lain undiscovered in that location until the early morning 911 call.
The suspect, Carlos Henderson, 44, of Brownsboro, has been arrested for Murder and is currently housed in Rusk County Jail with a bond of $1,000,000.