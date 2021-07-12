Henderson Middle School administrators, teachers, staff, and students are collectively mourning the loss of HMS student, 15-year-old Lanasia Marie Deshay Williams.
Williams passed away on June 30, 2021, after a lengthy battle with her health.
HISD administrators, teachers, and staff would like to express their sincerest and deepest sympathies to the family.
“Even as she faced increasing health challenges, her passion and spirit never wavered,” said HMS Principal Shannon Dickerson who had worked with Williams since she was in elementary school. “Her personality was steadfast. She was adamant about being with her classmates despite her own struggles. She simply drew joy from being around others.”
Services for Lanasia will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the Union Valley True Gospel Pentecostal Church, 304 Hillcrest Street, Henderson.
Burial will follow in the Wright Cemetery, County Road 272, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
A public viewing for Lanasia will be held Friday, July 9, 2021, from 1 -7 p.m. at the funeral home.