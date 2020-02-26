Henderson Metro Church (HMC) recently celebrated its 30th anniversary in the same vein as it began, praising God and sharing His word.
Founded by Pastor Billy Paul Cain in January of 1990, HMC is a ministry dedicated to sharing the Word with a world in need. In February of that same year, the first actual worship service was held, with 28 people, of all denominational backgrounds, in attendance. Some of the original 28 are still active members of the church and continue to believe that the Lord set them apart for special things.
M.E.T.R.O., an acronym for Missions, Edification, Truth, Restoration, and Outreach, truly defines the mission of HMC. Missionary work has always been a priority and the church supports missionaries from nearby Nacogdoches to not so nearby Tanzania.
Cain himself led numerous mission trips and selflessly traveled the world to preach, teach and encourage. World ministry and missionary work are still a vital part of HMC even today.
In September of 2018, the beloved Pastor Cain succumbed to a brief illness. While the entire church body was devastated at his loss they continued with the work the pastor outlined in the foundation of HMC.
In March of 2019, the church welcomed new pastor, Bruce Wike, and wife Lisa, into the fold. Wike, the author of “The Boaz Blessing,” and long-time music minister, traveling evangelist, and pastor, accepted the Lead Pastorate position and the church has continued to flourish under his leadership.
HMC is expecting great things in the future and the church body is committed to “Extending the Kingdom of God through serving the purpose of God in our generation.”
Henderson Metro Church is located at 1811 TX-79 South and services are offered Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Children’s ministry is available for newborns through fifth grade.