While some mega-churches and even smaller churches across the nation are refusing to close their doors for congregational worship, others are searching for and implementing new approaches to minister to their congregations, especially this Easter.
With Easter Sunday coming up in a few days this virus is supposed to be worse than it has ever been. This leaves churches scrambling for ways to celebrate the most Holy day of the year for all Christians.
Typically Easter is the time when most Churches have their largest gathering of people but with the COVIC-19 pandemic many will be forced to stay at home or use technology.
This will not be the case for Henderson Metro Church, located on Highway 79 South, as they will hold their first drive-in style church service Easter Sunday (weather permitting) in their parking lot.
“One of my goals upon coming to Henderson was to bring Metro Church into the 21st century with technology,” said Lead Pastor Bruce Wike. “God gave us a creative side and now we are having to use it.”
Initially plans were to do this April 5 but the weather did not cooperate after they decided to stop gathering inside their building March 15 in order to obey the social distancing mandate by the Governor.
Pastor Wike said, “We have been streaming live on Facebook, YouTube and our redesigned website for a year now. So to do this during this pandemic was not a problem for us.”
While other churches are turning to virtual services next Sunday Metro Church will offer a gathering of people but not inside their building but outside in the parking lot while the congregation stay in their cars.
According to Pastor Bruce Wike this drive-in gathering will be very much like the drive-in movies years ago with people sitting in their cars but instead of a projector and screen there will be a flat-bed trailer parked with a live worship team leading people in music and worship then he will bring the Easter sermon. The service will start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday April 12.
“We also plan on serving communion using pre-wrapped communion packs,” Wike said.
All vehicles will park six feet away from the next vehicle with less than ten people in each vehicle.
This will be the first time a drive-in church service has been held in Rusk County.Those not able to attend can watch live streaming on Facebook or watch later on YouTube or the link on their website at www.hendersonmetro.org.
With shelter-in-place rapidly increasing and some states trying to determine if church services are essential services pastors are searching for ways to minister to their congregations outside the church building.
East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church website offers several non-traditional worship ideas called Creative Alternatives to Public Worship Services.
Livestreaming, a very popular method that many churches are using. Make sure you follow all copyright rules regarding music during the service. Streaming and Podcasting License is not part of the CCLI license that many churches subscribe to.
Facebook Live or Instagram Live is also popular but you will need to be added as an administrator to your church’s Facebook page or obtain Instagram login credentials.
A free option is YouTube Live and Twitch. Zoom Video Communications offers a free plan as well and is great for small groups. Also available is Free Conference Call where you host a call and others listen via a phone or computer.
Many churches have turned to online giving since the congregation can’t gather as in the past. A few online giving tools are easyTithe, Paypal, Stripe (non-profit), Tithe.ly, Subsplash and Vanco.
Other resources available to churches are:
CDC offers Resources for Community and Faith-Based Leaders at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/index.html
Wheaton Bible College has a planning manual at https://www.wheaton.edu/media/humanitarian-disaster-institute/Preparing-Your-Church-for-Coronavirus.pdf
Preparing Your Church for Coronavirus (COVID-19) A Step-by-Step, Research-Informed and Faith-Based Planning Manual