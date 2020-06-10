Henderson Memorial Hospital Foundation recently handed out its annual grants, totaling nearly $80,000, for area non-profit organizations.
In 2018, Habitat for Humanity ceased to exist within Rusk County and absorbed into the already existing Henderson Memorial Hospital Foundation taking with it many board members and all funds that had been raised.
Wishing to continue aiding the community, the Foundation’s board created a plan to disseminate the Habitat holdings within 10 years by giving away $50,000 each year to worthy non-profits and one scholarship recipient. Added to the grants given from that earmarked fund the Hospital Foundation began to offer sizeable grants to non-profits but only in association with healthcare-related items.
The Foundation annually offers a 60-day window in March and April, in which any non-profit organization within the county can apply for a grant of up to $10,000. Churches are invited to apply provided the program funded by the Foundation grant will benefit the entire area and not be church-specific.
Both applications are available on March 1, 2021, at the hospital or contact the Foundation directly. Funds are only available for 501(c)3 organizations.
This year’s grant recipients are:
Son Shine Lighthouse Ministries
Rusk County Pets Alive
Think PAWSitive Foundation
Boys and Girls Club of Rusk County
Fred Wallace Henderson Kiwanis Foundation
Christian Women’s Job Corps.
This year’s Healthcare grant recipients are:
Son Shine Lighthouse Ministries
Rusk County Friends Helping Friends
Salvation Army-Region II
United Way of Rusk County