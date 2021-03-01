After the Henderson City Council’s usual meeting Tuesday night Mayor Buzz Fullen called an emergency meeting to declare a local state of disaster.
As a result of severe ice and snowstorm that started February 14 the City of Henderson suffered severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property that was widespread according to the declaration.
“The purpose of this (declaration) any funding that may come our way we have this in place to receive necessary funds, available” City Manager Jay Abercrombie said.
This state of disaster will continue for a period of not more than thirty days from February 23 unless renewed by the city Council. It also activates the City emergency management plan and authorizes the furnishing of aid and assistance under the declaration.
Mayor Fullen said, “The county and other surrounding cites have already done this.”