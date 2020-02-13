HENDERSON, Texas - During the regular Tuesday meeting of the Henderson City Council, three presentations were made and three resolutions passed to pursue at least one possible new senior housing facility.
Many citizens may not know but Henderson is recognized by the state as a Certified Retirement Community. According to local authorities, Henderson requires senior housing.
All three projects are similar with different locations chosen around town. One location is zoned for this type of project the other two would have to have to be re-zoned.
The resolutions were the first step in the process where the City waived certain applications or construction fees in the amount of $250 for each project so that the three entities could pursue approval from the state for tax credits to help fund the project.
Only one of the projects would qualify for the tax credits although in Henderson’s case a second could earn tax credits as well because of a point system by the state.
One of the proposed sites is called Henderson Abbington Park with a proposed location at the southeast corner of South Standish Street and West Ragley Street.
This project would be 64-units, three stories high and would contain amenities for the elderly. The expected open date is 2022 should they receive the tax credits.
The second proposed site is called Highway 79 Senior Living LTD with a proposed location at Highway 79 and Evenside Drive.
This project would be 72-units of single-story townhomes. Target demographic would be those 55 and older. This project would have to be rezoned.
The third project is called Trinity Henderson Trails with a proposed location of Highway 79 at Pamela Street north of Lowes.
This project would be three stories with 60-units and would also have to be rezoned.
Other business included:
Henderson Independent School District (HISD) asked for an amendment on the agreement between the district and city concerning a K-9 officer. HISD has agreed to give the city $41,500 to help start the patrol K-9 program. In return, the city will purchase a K-9 and equipment specifically for an HPD School Resource Officer to be utilized exclusively on HISD campuses and properties to deter and detect criminal or protected products on campuses.
Over $10,000 has been raised with the city working on grants to help purchase another patrol vehicle for the K-9 program.
A representative from Stokes and Associates gave an update on the progress of the Street Bond. According to the representative 23 streets in Phase One is almost complete and Phase Two is about to start very soon depending on the weather.
The representative also gave a slide show presentation of the new GIS program for Lakeside Cemetery that will soon appear on the city’s website.
The Council also agreed to amend the current fee schedule to include a permit fee for a solicitor permit. This solicitor is a person who travels by foot or vehicle, going door to door to sell or take orders for goods, wares, merchandise or services or collecting money for any purpose.
Adoption of a Social Media Policy was also approved for the city.