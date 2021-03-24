Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a fatal crash on US-79 approximately six miles east of the city of Henderson in Rusk County at 9:05 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021.
The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on US-79 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right in a slight curve. The vehicle continued into the ditch on the south side of the roadway where it struck two fences before striking a home.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Bryant Allen Hindsman, 30, of Henderson.
Hindsman was pronounced at the scene by Judge Jackie Risinger and was taken to Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson.