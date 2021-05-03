The Main Street Program Advisory Board approved Tuesday evening to have a photo contest for the public to showcase their photography skills while receiving photos that feature historic downtown Henderson for promotional purposes.
This is an opportunity for photographers of all ages to showcase their photography skills while helping Henderson Main Street Program promote historic downtown. Entries must be from a range of seasons, settings and subjects and will be accepted through June 19. There will be one adult and one youth winner. Prizes will be $100 for the adult winner and $100 for the youth winner ages 1-18.
Advisory Board Member Leigh Ann Morris told the Board, “Photos must be taken of Downtown Henderson within the nine block historic district.”
Photos (you may enter more than one photo) should also include a title, location/date of photo, name and age of photographer.
Henderson Main Street will be able to use photos on their website, social media, publications and other materials. The photographer must obtain authorization/permission from each individual in the photo for future advertisement use. All photo winners will be selected by members of the Main Street Board.
Photos must be in high resolution in a JPG/JPEG file to be considered for the contest. They may be submitted to Laura Wilkerson at lwilkerson@hendersontx.us. The subject line must state “Main St. 2021 Photo Contest.”
The Board approved a Façade/Sign Grant Application for Sassy Sisters Boutique because their building is located in the Henderson Main Street Historical District. The grant will reimburse half of the actual cost of the sign up to $1,000. The cost for the sign for Sassy Sisters Boutique was $1,204.15 therefore they will received $602.08 to help pay for the sign.
Other agenda items approved were $535 for the 2021Texas Main Street Participation Membership, $300 for the 2021 Texas Downtown Association Membership, $1,500 for the downtown landscape replacement and $250 for the TABC Alcohol Permit for the HRRCS (Hot Rod Rebellion Car Show) event held May 15 downtown Henderson.
The next Board meeting will be held on May 25 at noon.