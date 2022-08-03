Despite scorching temperatures, Henderson saw about 60 kids show up to soccer camp this week. Ranging from 4th graders and 9th graders and faces new and familiar, the kids were excited to set new expectations for themselves and take on complicated skill challenges.
“The goal of the camp is for kids to feel supported and get excited about the future of the program,” Henderson Lions head coach Jorge Cardenas said. “The kids should have opportunities to grow in skill here in town without having to travel and paying outrageous fees.”
The camp focused on teaching fundamental skills like passing, dribbling, shooting, and defending as well as the beginnings of more challenging skills like field awareness and intuition.
Special guests from Angelina College showed up to demonstrate difficult skills and offer firsthand knowledge about what it takes to succeed at their level, spurring the kids’ enthusiasm to learn.
This year, Coach Cardenas’ goal is to consistently grow the Lions’ program across the 7th, 8th, 9th, junior and varsity teams and keep them physically and mentally prepared. If they can do that, he’s optimistic that they’ll have a great season.
The camp ran from July 27th to July 29th.