Lions Soccer

Despite scorching temperatures, Henderson saw about 60 kids show up to soccer camp this week. Ranging from 4th graders and 9th graders and faces new and familiar, the kids were excited to set new expectations for themselves and take on complicated skill challenges. 

“The goal of the camp is for kids to feel supported and get excited about the future of the program,” Henderson Lions head coach Jorge Cardenas said. “The kids should have opportunities to grow in skill here in town without having to travel and paying outrageous fees.”

