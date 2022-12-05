Chilly temperatures and brisk winds couldn’t sway the Christmas spirit of Henderson and Rusk County residents as they filled the streets for Thursday evening’s Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade.
While the masses gathered, many doors were open downtown offering warm drinks, cozy temperatures, and entertaining characters.
In front of Kelly B’s On the Square, Coldwell Banker Home Place Realty & Kelly B’s joined together to bring complimentary hot cocoa and the enlarged heart of everybody’s favorite Christmas villain, The Grinch. The big green meanie was on hand for photos and silly antics along the parade route. Those with a dancing spirit popped into the Rusk County Library for some lively holiday music and toe-tapping fun with the delightful library staff. Campfire Coffee Company brought the heat to the people with their portable bar.
Kristy Carroll of Henderson’s L4 Property Group lit the dazzling multicolored tree kicking off the start of the highly-anticipated Christmas parade.
Sirens blasted, horns honked, and engines roared as Henderson and Rusk County First Responders and Law Enforcement entities made their way down the route. Shriners ripped through the dimmed streets on their tiny hot rods and minuscule Jeeps with their always-famous intricate figure eights and donuts by the dozen. Instruments blared holiday tunes as Henderson ISD students of various ages marched to the beat and cheerleaders, twirlers, and spirit teams shouted out holiday greetings and offered brief performances.
Near the end of the nearly 90 entries in the parade came everyone’s favorite jolly old elf with his lighted reindeer and ear-splitting shouts from blanket-wrapped children lining Henderson’s downtown streets. Santa made his way through the parade route with promises to return to his small downtown home away from home in days to come.