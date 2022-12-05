Chilly temperatures and brisk winds couldn’t sway the Christmas spirit of Henderson and Rusk County residents as they filled the streets for Thursday evening’s Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade. 

While the masses gathered, many doors were open downtown offering warm drinks, cozy temperatures, and entertaining characters. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription