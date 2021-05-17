Dr. Jamie Sugg was administered the oath of office for District 5 School Board Member Tuesday night to fill the vacancy of Adam Duey who resigned.
Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb gave the Enrollment/Attendance report for the month and said, “Attendance is 3,359 students, the same for the past several months and this is good,” said Dr. Lamb. “I want to thank the Board for their support it’s been a great year even in a pandemic.”
The first action agenda item was the approval of the dress code for the 2021-2022 school year. Henderson ISD parents and faculty were given the opportunity to vote on the dress code to be adopted for pre-k through 8th grades and includes Wylie Primary, Wylie Elementary, Northside Intermediate and Henderson Middle Schools.
The survey was open for five days and parents had the option to complete it on campus if needed. It was pushed through all of the districts media platforms and was available in English and Spanish.
“We had 1,147 responses in total and the result were 85.4 per cent in favor of the “free dress” dress code, similar to this year’s and 14.6 per cent in favor of the uniform-style dress code used last school year. The district recommends the “free dress” dress code,” said Dr. Stephanie Bonneau.
This dress code includes personal dress and grooming standards that students must follow while on campus through out the school year. The Board approved the dress code.
The Board also approved the invoice for the Frog Street Pre-K instructional materials based on the recommendation of Dr. Bonneau and Terry Everitt. The cost for the materials is $57,827.90 and includes all materials and resources as well as training for teachers.
Also approved was Canvas online learning platform for all campuses. The cost for the service is $27,917.52 for the entire year.
“This is a renewal and the same that we used last year,” said Dr. Bonneau.
The NWEA MAP assessments program for all campuses was also approved at a cost of $53,122.25. This assessment program measures student growth throughout the year. Next year it will be used as part of the Teacher Incentive Allotment data collection.
The Board was asked to approve the purchase of laptops and desktops. The district received three bids one each from Cynergy Technology, Dell and SHI. Dell had the lowest bid for $118,751.24. The Board approved the request.
Dr. Bonneau told the Board, “These will replace devices that have been in service for seven or more years.”
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Bennett gave the second reading of the TASB Localized Policy Update 116 that includes policy revisions in response to revised state rules and provisions from the 86th Legislative Session that are effective January 1.
This was approved, as was the Report on HISD School Health Advisory Committee and Consider Nominations. Dr. Bonneau also gave an update on the Summer Programming for Students.
The following personnel changes were made in closed session.
Nikki Driver will be hired on a probationary administrator contract at the Middle School for the 2020/2021 school year.
The following will be hired on a dual probationary contract as teacher/coach, Keasa Bonds as head volley ball coach at the High School and Gary Carr as head Boys Basketball coach also at the High School.
The following will be hired on a probationary contract for the 2020/2021 school year Melissa McNew, Lauren McCoy, Anastasia Flesher and Pressley Wright.
The following contracts were held in April but will now continue on a probationary contract, Samantha Iles, Jennifer Reynolds, Dr. Medgar Roberts and Dr. Caressa Roberts.
Tyler Stern has completed his certification requirements and will have a term contract.
The following have submitted resignations:
Allison Phillips, Joshua Francis, Kimberly Breedlove, Lenzie Martin, Phil Castles, Freida Miller (Retiring), James Talley, Lori Arteaga, Wes Schminkey, Rachel Bridges, Kathy Herron (Retiring), Sarah Pino, Evan Dean, James Norman, Elizabeth Reedy and Heidi Newman.
The next Board has been changed to June 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Administration Building.