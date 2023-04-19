Wylie Primary students recognized

Henderson ISD presented students from Wylie Primary School with certificates of recognition for their kindness, responsibility, empathy and gratitude during their regular Board meeting on Monday.

 Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News

The Henderson ISD Board of Trustees approved proposals to improve safety and security measures at all campuses in its regular meeting on Monday.

The Higher Education Center will receive new surveillance cameras, controlled access and upgraded intrusion detection and fire alarm systems for a cost of $74,599.98 through 3D Security. The entrances for all campuses except for Northside will also be upgraded with video and intercom boxes so that visitors must speak to someone in the front office before being allowed entry. This measure will allow the campuses to keep exterior doors locked at all times. The entrance upgrade will cost $40,142.98 through the vendor All Campus Security. The District is applying for the School Safety Standards Formula Grant to help cover these expenses.

