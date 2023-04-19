The Henderson ISD Board of Trustees approved proposals to improve safety and security measures at all campuses in its regular meeting on Monday.
The Higher Education Center will receive new surveillance cameras, controlled access and upgraded intrusion detection and fire alarm systems for a cost of $74,599.98 through 3D Security. The entrances for all campuses except for Northside will also be upgraded with video and intercom boxes so that visitors must speak to someone in the front office before being allowed entry. This measure will allow the campuses to keep exterior doors locked at all times. The entrance upgrade will cost $40,142.98 through the vendor All Campus Security. The District is applying for the School Safety Standards Formula Grant to help cover these expenses.
The Board heard a presentation for the latest nine-week report from each campus showing student growth in areas like reading and math as well as statistics on disciplinary incidents and daily attendance. The data from these reports are available to the public on Henderson ISD’s online Board Book archive.
Amanda Wallace, Superintendent of Personnel and Policy, updated the Board on the status of Henderson ISD’s Teacher Incentive Allotment. The District’s application was approved in November and Wallace said that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) will inform them of their allotment amounts for each designation--recognized, exemplary and master--this month. The awards will be announced during Henderson ISD’s Teachers of Excellence Gala in May and the Board will approve the allotments for those designated teachers in its May regular meeting. Designated teachers will receive their payments on August 15.
Dea Henry presented a report to the Board about the ongoing District Literary Framework design process. The Framework is intended to ensure that all Henderson ISD students are reading on grade level by the end of grade three.
“We know from the research that when students aren’t reading on grade level by the end of third grade, the likelihood that they will catch up is very, very small,” said Henry. The Literacy Framework’s purpose is to “articulate the district’s approach to curriculum, instruction, assessment, materials/resources and organization which will enable all students to develop the literary skills needed to be college, career and life ready.” A timeline and roadmap for Henderson ISD’s plan is available to the public in their online Board Book archive.
In an update about the status of Henderson ISD’s strategic planning process, Superintendent Dr. Thurston J. Lamb said that a finalized Balanced Scorecard will be approved as an action item in their next meeting. Since the start of the process in September, the Board has worked together on picking belief statements, success criteria and progress measures to guide the District going forward.
In other action agenda items, the Board approved the purchase of instructional materials from Amplify in the amount of $252,885.90 with six votes and one abstention by Trustee Travis Orr. Henderson ISD has implemented Amplify materials for grades four through five for the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers for grades one through six requested to utilize those materials for the 2023-2024 school year. Funding for Amplify materials will come from the Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports (TCLAS) Grant.
Trustees also unanimously approved the renewal of instructional materials from Great Minds in the amount of $149,121.84, also funded through TCLAS.
The Board certified that students have access to instructional materials covering all Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) for all required subjects, except physical education, in accordance with the Texas Education Code 31.004. Certifying the TEKS 2023-2024 survey also confirmed that the District protects students against access to obscene or harmful content in compliance with the requirements under the Children’s Protection Act.
Trustees approved the purchase of a work van for Henderson ISD Child Nutrition for $39,804.22 to be used from transporting commodity and food items to campuses from their warehouse.
Henderson ISD will also contribute 75% of the cost to replace an old School Resource Officer (SRO) Unit utilized at the Northside campus, approved on a vote of 6-1 by the Board.
The Board approved engaging the firm Axley & Rhode to perform Henderson ISD’s annual financial audit for 2022-2023 for a $34,750 fee. The District has used the same firm since 2015.
The Board’s next regular meeting will take place on May 15.