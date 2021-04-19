There were several reports presented to the HISD Board of Trustees Tuesday night. At the top of the list was the revised summer programming presented by Dr. Stephanie Bonneau.
Traditionally summer school has only been available for bilingual pre-k and kindergarten, special education, students who do not pass STAAR in fifth and eighth grades and students that did not pass STAAR-EOC in high school. This was all designed to be remediation.
“This year we are breaking tradition. This is not the typical summer school but will have activities and open to all kids not just those who are struggling,” Dr. Bonneau said.
The Summer Academy will open in June 7th and take place Monday through Thursday and end June 24th. Sessions will be 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon and will include lunch and breakfast. Transportation will be provided for students who need it.
The event is called “Fun-Fest” and will include interactive, engaging learning environment that will enrich student learning in reading, writing, math and science by teaching these subjects through real-world applications.
Amanda Wallace presented an update on the progress of HB 3 initiated Teacher Incentive Allotment. In December the Board of Trustees was introduced to this plan and the application process. The plan includes a five-step process, committees from administration and principals from five campuses, measures for designation, teacher evaluations, eligible teachers, calculation of student growth scores and more.
Also an update for the 2021 Administration Retreat was given by Dr. Bonneau. This began in the summer of 2019 and serves to help communicate and collaborate about district plans for the following school year, review what they learned based on the previous year to adjust for the next year and create an environment conducive to team and relationship building.
A group of campus administration, district administration and operations leadership will spend two days visiting a major university to learn what leads to student success and what causes students to struggle when they go away for school.
The first reading of TASB Legislative Update 116 report was presented by Shannon Bennett and an update on the dress code for the school campuses was presented by Dr. Bonneau.