The Henderson ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to raise their substitute teacher pay rates beginning March 5, 2023 in their regular meeting on Monday evening. Substitutes who are certified teachers will receive $120 per day, an increase of $30 to the original rate. Non-certified substitutes with degrees will receive $115 per day, those with a minimum of 60 college credits will receive $110 per day and the rate for substitutes with high school diplomas will be $100 per day.
The Board approved the increase to help attract more substitute applications for the district which has faced a shortage of them. Nearby districts have raised their rates as well to be more competitive. Board members expressed an interest in possibly raising the rates higher if needed at a later date.
During the open forum portion of the meeting, the Board heard a request for support from Henderson Middle School assistant principal Nikki Driver. She noted the literacy struggles facing HISD students and cited the fact that up until a few years ago, students were not learning to read with Phonics and therefore never received a solid foundation in reading. HISD primary and elementary students are now being taught Phonics as well as older students who are missing that foundation.
“We have gaps that are overwhelming, we have learning loss and we have areas of curriculum instruction that we are still working out. But we also have progress,” Driver told the Trustees. “We need you to continue to support teachers. To advocate for us and champion us. To challenge us and question us and give us an opportunity to respond to those questions.”
She asked that the Board come to them when they have questions instead of going to people outside of the district such as parents that have withdrawn their students. “I welcome a discussion with you and a continued partnership because we are doing good work.”
In other business, the Board approved 20 administrators for a one-year contract extension through 2025 (2023-2024 and 2024-2025). They approved two-year non-certified contracts for five administrators also through 2025.
The Board heard HISD’s annual Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) for the 2021-2022 school year. The report, which is available in Henderson ISD’s online Board archives, includes information about teacher demographics, enrollment numbers in different programs compared to the state, STAAR data from 2020 to 2022, college readiness data from 2019 to 2021 and post-graduation data on students from 2018 to 2020. The latter only includes higher education data for students who remained in the state and doesn’t include military data. The TAPR report also listed violent and criminal incidents in the district from 2021 to 2022 and the Public Education Information Management System (PEIMS) Financial Standard report for the district.
The Board heard a report on students’ Achieve 3000 Literacy performances for grades three through seven. The district’s goal is 100% growth each assessment period. The report showed that less than half of the 1763 students assessed showed growth between their pretest and midyear assessments. This is the first year the district has mandated that students have two lessons a week in the program. It is also the second year the district has used Achieve 3000. Assistant superintendent Dea Henry said that based on discussions with other districts which use this program it can take a few years to get it working the way it should be.
The Board heard a request from the administration to replace and update security at all campuses, particularly at the Higher Education Center (HEC). The HEC lacks security cameras, access control on external doors and its current burglar and fire alarms are outdated. The district is applying for the School Safety Standards Formula Grant to help cover the expenses of these improvements. Once grant funding is available the administration will request to move forward with one of the two vendors who’ve made offers, 3D Security or All Campus Security.
The Board made several purchase approvals in the meeting. Using a COVID-19 School Health Support Grant, the district will purchase August for Nurses charting software to help streamline communication between nurses and parents/guardians as well as NanoStrike air purifiers for special-ed classrooms, nurse’s offices, cafeterias and other areas as needed. The cost of both is $127,875 which is covered by the $128,940 grant.
The district will renew a contract with Nutanix cloud storage for three years at a cost of $35,159.67.
They will buy 600 Chromebooks from Dell to replace older devices for $159,600 as well as 124 laptops and desktops from Dell to replace older ones for $141,700.
The Board approved for HISD to join the Central Texas Purchasing Alliance which will enable them to purchase from vendors that are awarded a contract by the cooperative. Annual membership costs $150.
The Board formally accepted a donation of disinfectant wipes from Lysol and the Frontline Impact Project. Kari Nolan, a teacher Specialist at Henderson Middle School, applied for the donation from Here for Healthy Schools campaign, which is a partnership between Lysol and the Frontline Impact Project. They are donating 665 million disinfectant wipes for teachers across America to help reduce the spread of illness-causing germs. Nolan was selected to receive a shipment of 30,000 packs with a retail value of $134,100. The packs will be distributed throughout the district to all campuses.