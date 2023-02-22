hisd

The Henderson ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to raise their substitute teacher pay rates beginning March 5, 2023 in their regular meeting on Monday evening. Substitutes who are certified teachers will receive $120 per day, an increase of $30 to the original rate. Non-certified substitutes with degrees will receive $115 per day, those with a minimum of 60 college credits will receive $110 per day and the rate for substitutes with high school diplomas will be $100 per day. 

The Board approved the increase to help attract more substitute applications for the district which has faced a shortage of them. Nearby districts have raised their rates as well to be more competitive. Board members expressed an interest in possibly raising the rates higher if needed at a later date.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription