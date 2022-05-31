Families and friends crowded the Lions Stadium Thursday night to watch about 240 students walk across the stage to receive the fruit of a 12-year-long endeavor: a high school diploma.
After facing challenging school years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2022 was able to have a normal graduation ceremony without social distancing practices.
Once all graduates were seated on the field, salutatorian Alexandria “Ally” Brooks gave her address, reminding her fellow graduates of “the bigger picture.”
“Go all the way back to the beginning, and think about the odds each of us being born into the Class of ‘22,” Brooks explained. “Now, think about the odds of being born or moving to the one and only Henderson, Texas by your senior year. What about the odds of surving and passing four whole years in the science department? The odds of us not being sent to the office by Mrs. Linda every time your mask was below your nose? Or the reason we’re all here tonight: the odds of finishing high school and being able to walk across this stage into a whole new world, one without pep-rallys, Friday Night Lights, or proms?”
“See, what you don’t realize is that some of these odds start out at least one in a billion and others we can’t even imagine putting a number on,” Brooks continued. “Yet here we are defying statistics, and that is what I love about this class.”
After Brooks concluded her address, high school principal Dea Henry invited the senior members of the choir and director John Starling to sing the national anthem. The American flag was flown at half-mast to honor the victims of the Uvalde elementary school shooting on Tuesday.
Then, valedictorian Nikhil Pai gave his address about the life lessons he has learned from his fellow graduates.
“For me, it was really the friendships that made school not just tolerable but enjoyable,” Pai said. “Four years, several boring lectures, and a few hyped student sections later, here we are at the brink of another major transition: graduating high school and going out into the real world. Being a member of this class has been an incredible learning experience.”
“I have the opportunity to be up here giving this valedictorian address because I’m good at school, but I, like everyone else, am not good at everything,” Pai continued. “But the great thing about graduating with so many outstanding people is that I’ve had the opportunity to learn so much from each of you. No matter what your plan is after you toss your cap tonight and leave this field, there will be challenges. But if we go with the flow like Alex [Otero], give a thoughtful year to others like Val [Fahardo], and approach everything with positive energy like Ally [Brooks], we will secure that bag.”
“I will conclude my speech with a quote from a particularly important piece of art,” Pai finished. “25 time Grammy-winner, rapper, writer, producer, and visionary Kanye West, in his critically-aclaimed 2007 album Graduation, said, ‘I’ve been waiting for this my whole life. These dreams been waking me up at night. Find your dreams come true.’”
Superintendant Dr. Thurston Lamb recommend the Class of 2022 for graduation. After all students received their high school diplomas, honor graduate Lord David Padilla offered benediction over the ceremony.
Drill team director Monica Hatchel presented a surprise to the graduates inspired by a post on social media. With the help of Henry, Hatchel gathered letters from the high school teachers for each student and taped them under their seats. These letters detailed the impact these graduates had on their teachers and shared words of encouragement for the future.
“Seniors, we hope you cherish these letters and know that you are loved in the years we had you at Henderson ISD,” Hatchel said. “Go on and impact the world.”
The graduating members of the cheerleading squad wrapped up the ceremony by leading the crowd in the singing of the school song for the last time.