HENDERSON-Shortly before arriving on campus Wednesday morning, students on a primary/elementary school bus reported the presence of a weapon to the bus driver. The driver immediately contacted the campus administration, who then contacted the Henderson Police Department’s students resource officer (SRO). Administrators met the bus once it arrived and the students were held on the bus until the item was located.
They were pleased to report that the item was not an actual weapon but a toy gun and everyone on the bus was safe. Still, the school takes any report of a weapon or potential danger very seriously, and they want to assure the public that the safety of our students is our top priority.
The school continues to investigate the incident along with its campus SRO and will take appropriate action. They remind all parents and students that the possession of any type of weapon, real or fake, is strictly prohibited on school property, including school buses. School administrators encourage parents to reinforce this message at home and to remind their children of the importance of reporting any suspicious activity or behavior.
The district appreciates the quick response of the students in reporting the situation. They also want to thank the bus driver and SROs for their prompt and professional response. HISD remains committed to providing a safe and secure environment for teaching and learning for all of its students.