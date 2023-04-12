HISD

HENDERSON-Shortly before arriving on campus Wednesday morning, students on a primary/elementary school bus reported the presence of a weapon to the bus driver. The driver immediately contacted the campus administration, who then contacted the Henderson Police Department’s students resource officer (SRO). Administrators met the bus once it arrived and the students were held on the bus until the item was located.

They were pleased to report that the item was not an actual weapon but a toy gun and everyone on the bus was safe. Still, the school takes any report of a weapon or potential danger very seriously, and they want to assure the public that the safety of our students is our top priority.

