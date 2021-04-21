Henderson trustees unanimously agreed Monday evening naming Dr. Jamie Sugg to represent District 5 on the Board of Trustees. The seat was previously held by Adam Duey who resigned the position in March after moving outside of the seat’s district. Sugg will serve until the next regular school board election, set for this November. At that election a trustee will be elected to fill the remaining year of Duey’s unexpired, three-year term.
Trustees spent Monday evening in executive session interviewing applicants for the position. After reconvening into open session, Trustee James Holmes moved to appoint Sugg with Trustee Jon Johnston seconding the motion. Sugg will formally take the oath of office during the board’s next regular meeting on May 11th.
“I’m very excited to join the HISD board,” said Sugg. “It gives me the opportunity to serve and give back to the district. HISD has played such an important role for my family in so many ways including both academically and through extra-curricular activities. I am honored and hope to be an asset to the board.”
Sugg came to Henderson in 2000 as an agent with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Today he serves as the County Extension Agent for Rusk County. Sugg is married and has two children; one attending Texas A&M and one at Henderson High School. Sugg has a doctorate in agricultural education from Texas A&M University and is a member of the Arthur Temple College of Forestry & Agriculture Advisory Council at Stephen F Austin State University.