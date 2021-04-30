Othell Robinson was hired as Henderson’s Head Football Coach Friday at a special called HISD Trustee meeting. Robinson was formally a coach at Crowley High School in Crowley, Texas.
“I want to thank my committee, they had a challenging job picking the top candidates,” said Dr. Thurston Lamb, Superintendent.
According to David Chenault, Director of Communications Robinson has been coaching for 24 years and was most recently serving as offensive coordinator at Crowley and is a 1997 graduate of Texas A&M Kingsville. Before Crowley, he was at Lewisville High School. Prior to that, he was athletic coordinator and head football coach at Fort Worth’s Eastern Hills High School and later Polytechnic Senior High School leading both teams to playoff berths.
He has coached at the 6A level at Denton’s Guyer High School where he was on staff during their run to the State Quarterfinals and at Desoto High School where he was the pass game coordinator during 2016’s perfect season which ended in the school’s first 6A State Championship and a number two ranking in the nation.
Robinson has been married to this wife Andrea Robison for 22 years and has three children, Shawn Robinson 21, Jacobe Robinson 16, and Jamal Robinson 16.