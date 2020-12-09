During a rescheduled Henderson City Council meeting on Tuesday morning the Council approved the purchase request from the Henderson Fire Department for a new fire truck.
According to Fire Chief Rusty Chote Siddons Martin Emergency Group from Houston will build the new pumper engine. Currently Henderson has three fire trucks also purchased through Siddons Martin Emergency Group with the last one built in 2018.
Chote told the Council that this new fire engine will last approximately 15 to 20 years and will accommodate the equipment needed by the firefighters as they perform their duties. Currently the fire department has two fire engines, one pumper/tank and two brush trucks that are primarily outside the City for structure fires, gas well fires, car fires, MVCs, grass fires, extrication calls and other emergencies.
The new fire engine will replace Engine 3, a 1989 model truck. The cost for the truck will be shared with the Rusk County Emergency Service District Number One. The total cost for the truck will be $406,021.89.
“Our portion of the cost will be $206,021.89,” said Chief Chote. “We will sell the older truck and finance the new one for five years.”
A five-year Tax Exempt Lease Purchase proposal was requested from four local banks for the city’s cost-share portion of the new truck. Henderson Federal Savings Bank offered the lowest interest rate for the proposal at 0.95 percent with an annual payment of $42,207.
It’s official now Webster Drive will also be named Martin Luther King Drive. The City Council approved the seconding reading of the ordinance to change the street name as petitioned by several residents.
“The primary name of the street will be Martin Luther King Drive with Webster Drive the secondary name. All addresses (numerical) will remain the same with both names placed on the sign,” said Jay Abercrombie, City Manager.
A special unveiling will take place in January before or on Martin Luther King’s anniversary next year.
Police Chief Chad Taylor requested that the current wrecker service ordinance be amended to reflect outdated or obsolete codes.
This ordinance will amend Chapter 119 of the Codified Ordinance placing fees on Master Fee Schedule, stipulating required insurance and response time and removing need for city issued stickers on wreckers for the City of Henderson.
Section 119.12 now states the required fee amounts will be on file with the City of Henderson within the Master Fee Schedule.
Section 119.25 (C) now requires that each wrecker used in police rotation shall have a maximum response time of 20 minutes from time of dispatch by the City of Henderson Police Department.
Section 3. Section 119.27 now requires for wrecker services shall follow the rules set out in the Administrative Rules of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, 16 Texas Administrative Code, Chapter 86, Section 86.400, as amended.
Section 4. Section 119.31shall be deleted and henceforth there shall be no requirement that the City of Henderson issue window stickers for wrecker companies.
Also approved was acceptance of a land donation of 1.6-acre tract from Dalton Jones located off Whippoorwill Avenue.
Two work orders were approved for the South Side Wastewater Discharge Permit renewal and North Side Wastewater Discharge Permit renewal.
Approved was a request from the Panning and Zoning Commission to amend the Zoning Map for six lots from Urban Commercial to Medium Density Residential District.