After Chinese viruses, Asian hornets, and TikTok espionage came the seeds. Residents from all 50 states have received unsolicited packages sent from addresses in China. Upon inspection, these small envelopes contain tiny packages of various unidentified seeds.
Henderson residents, Josh and Lesley Brandt received an inconspicuous package last week clearly marked China Post. The description of the envelope’s contents claims the package included a wire connector, the Brandt’s knew they’d ordered no such connector.
“I had a pretty good idea of what was inside,” said husband John Brandt, “because we hadn’t ordered any wire connector.” He admitted there was some excitement to see these Chinese seeds that he’d heard so much about, so he didn’t hesitate to rip into that pale grey envelope and fish out the tiny rectangular pack.
The clear sealed package contains a few more than 20 seeds that are similar in appearance to those found on a sunflower. While the seeds seem inconspicuous the Brandts have called the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and are expecting a representative to pick up the package within the next week.
The USDA has asked all citizens who receive one of these seed shipments to seal the package in a zip-type bag and to never plant them or throw them in the trash. The unknown origin, questionable shipment, and unexplained variety of seeds sent have led USDA officials to consider them a harmful or invasive species until further testing could be done.
Some samples have been tested and were found to be simple vegetable and flowering seeds such as squash, pumpkins, and even hibiscus, rosemary, and sage.
The USDA maintains there is no evidence to suggest the unsolicited packages are anything more than a “brushing scam,” but decaying relations between the U.S. and China have fueled much darker theories.
Brushing is when a seller on an e-commerce site, such as Wish or Amazon, boosts their ranking by falsifying reviews and sales. One simple way these companies do this is to send inexpensive products to unsuspecting customers.