Rep. Clardy explains legislation’s special session agenda
The Henderson Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Kiwanis, Lions, Optimist, and Rotary Clubs, sponsored the 2021 Legislative Update Luncheon held Wednesday at the Henderson Civic Center.
The packed tables held a who’s who of elected officials from around the county and state with Henderson Mayor Buzz Fullen in attendance, along with County Judge Joel Hale and his hard-working Commissioners Court entourage. John Clary and members of the HEDCO Board anxiously awaited the informative lecture while Dr. Robert Thornton, General Manager of the Rusk County Groundwater Conservation District, rubbed elbows with Mayor Fullen, and for a time successfully avoided an all-out attack from fans of his time as a TV meteorologist. Rusk County District Attorney Micheal Jimerson was on hand for the update, as were Judge Chad Dean and JP Precinct 5 Judge Jana Enloe.
The reception room was abuzz with excitement as Rusk County’s best and brightest clambered to steal a moment with Texas Twelfth Court of Appeals Chief Justice James T. Worthen and Justices Brian Hoyle and Greg Neeley, along with Sixth Court of Appeals Justice Scott E. Stevens. Courtney Smith, District Director for the office of Senator Bryan Hughes, was on hand representing the Senator.
Rotary Club member and HISD Education Foundation Director, Stacy Johnson, kicked off the event, welcoming attendees, special guests, and especially the event’s speaker Republican State Representative for House District 11, Travis Clardy.
Rotarian and former Henderson Mayor Foy Brown offered the invocation preceding Scott Droddy, a member of both the Kiwanis and Lions Clubs, who led the Pledge of Allegiance and the Texas Pledge.
Lunch, catered by flourishing Henderson restaurant Cheyenne’s Lunchbox, was served as tablemates chattered amongst themselves.
As plates emptied and appetites sated, Rep. Clardy took to the podium.
Clardy, now serving in his fifth term as District 11 State Representative, has been recognized for his legislation to update and streamline the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s office. He stands in support of law enforcement, rural health care, and protecting the Constitutional rights of his constituents and the nation as a whole.
Expecting the special session to comment in August, Clardy was surprised by the early start but, as always, excited to return to the Capital play his part in completing regular session work killed by a Democratic walkout and consider and act upon other special agenda items. “My good friends in the Democratic caucus, I’m kinda proud of them, they walked out of the House at 10 o’clock at night but they went to church on a Sunday night,” joked Clardy.
“If you’d have said pick a date about the last date I would have picked would have been tomorrow, July 8,” said Clardy of the early start.
A common issue when creating and passing legislation is that oftentimes good ideas that work on a grand scale cause issues further down the line, as was the case with a bill passed in the previous session meant to correct some irregularities in voting across the state but inadvertently did away with early voting stations in rural areas.
“Two laws are always in place,” said Clardy, “One is gravity, and the other is the law of unintended consequence.”
“I was able to bracket this bill so that county’s under 100,000 could go back to doing it the old way,” he continued, “which encouraged people to participate in elections.”
Clardy was recently invited by Governor Abbott to tour the border wall during the visit of former President Donald Trump. Always excited to meet a President, either sitting or former, Clardy made his way to the border.
“I was there when President Trump came and spoke,” said Clardy. “Any chance I get to see a sitting President or former President, I think is a rare opportunity, and I was happy to do that.”
“That was quite an entertaining event. I’d seen him in person once at his inauguration but then I got to see him speak again twice, once at the wall and another time on the Sean Hannity show.”
“One thing that is impressive about the guy,” he said “If you put aside the politics and his policies, we’re not gonna go down that road or else we’d be here all day, but that man’s energy and his mental acuity is very much in place. He was sharp as a tack and had boundless energy going from event to event to event.”
The legislation did manage to pass the state’s $250 billion biannual budget and add roughly $12 billion to the state’s rainy day fund.
Moving on to infrastructure issues that arose during the unprecedented winter freeze, Clardy said, “I think we did a good job dealing with future winter events, but I still remain concerned, I think like a lot of you, about how we’re going to fare through a Texas summer that deviates from the norm like that winter storm did.”
While summer electricity reserves are reported to stand at 18% Clardy pointed out that winter reserves were said to have been at 45% so the statistics don’t do much to elicit trust in the system’s stability.
Reviewing Governor Abbott’s recently released special session agenda Clardy spoke briefly on bail reform. Pointing out the two-fold issue with the Texas bail system Clardy discussed those individuals unable to afford their bail amounts and end up sitting in jail cells at the taxpayer’s expense. On the other end of the spectrum are the oftentimes violent offenders who quickly make bail only to commit more crimes almost immediately upon release.
We also see time and time again, way too many where people who are very bad actors are released with low bonds or person recognizance and then they commit other atrocious crimes.” said Clardy, “We’ve seen that story way too much.”
Border security returns to the agenda as the flow of illegal immigrants continue to stream through Texas borderlands.
“I’m not opposed to immigration,” said Clardy. “I’d like to see us on a federal level work out a real true work visa program.”
Clardy also touched on issues of social media censorship which Gov. Abbott hopes to address in Special Session. “I wish Al Gore had never invented the internet,” joked Clardy referencing the turmoil caused by social media and the clear restriction of the People’s right to express differing opinions.
Believing that Critical Race Theory as a curriculum item should be left to those entities overseeing the educational system Clardy did stress that the need to protect the nation’s history is vital.
“I think it’s important we protect our history, we protect our monuments, but that’s an issue that the Governor has put on the call,” he said.
With strong revenues and a positive budget scenario, Clardy is proud of the state’s rebound from a disastrous year with COVID restrictions, the massive drop in oil futures, and a seemingly unending series of natural disasters and weather events.
Anxious to continue his journey to the Capitol, Clardy wrapped up his address and took a moment to visit with event attendees and answer questions.