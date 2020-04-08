With a unanimous vote by Henderson City Council members, the decision was made to convert Henderson’s Municipal Court to a Court of Record in an effort to promote progress within the city. This decision has been met with some opposition from sitting Municipal Court Judge Rickey Turner, whose position has been made redundant due to policies associated with Court of Record requirements.
Turner who sat as the Municipal Court Judge for ten years, said, “I went into that [city council] meeting thinking they were going to swear me in. I have supported Henderson over 30 years of my life and was just cast aside.” His turmoil worsened by confusion as to the necessity for the city to make the change.
“They had put it to a vote and all the officials agreed unanimously to change our city court to a court of record,” said Turner. “Now they can do that but they can not keep me as the judge. A court of record judge has to be a lawyer. I am just a four year Army Vet, 20 year Henderson police officer, retired but not by choice, and a 10-year city judge for the City of Henderson.”
A Court of Record is defined as a court whose proceedings are recorded and available as evidence of fact while a Municipal Court is a court whose jurisdiction is confined to a city or municipality, with criminal jurisdiction usually corresponding to that of a police court and civil jurisdiction over small causes.
Of the more than 900 cities within the state of Texas, only 179 city governments have opted to convert to Courts of Record as of April 2019, bringing into question the reasoning behind the City’s choice to do away with its current Municipal Court system.
When inquiries were made as to the council’s decision and the cost associated, which were stated to be exorbitant by Turner, City Manager Jay Abercrombie said, “We are continually looking to be proactive in our approach to serving the citizens of Henderson. As you know there are numerous departments within the City and we review our structure and services constantly. The City fields the most calls and complaints in the area of Code Violations. While making changes in the Community Development Department related to processing these complaints, we realized a change to a Court of Record would be advantageous for the City.
Our decision to move this direction was not taken lightly. No other staff will need to be hired for this conversion on a temporary or permanent basis. No equipment will need to be purchased other than a small digital recorder to be used with the technology we already have in place.
The Municipal Court Judge in Henderson is a position appointed by the City Council. This appointment is a two-year term and is considered part-time. The Judge in a Court of Record must be a lawyer that has been in practice for two or more years. The salary amount is approximately $36,000 per year which is a very minimal increase over what the position has paid for the last several years.”
Some of the most basic justifications for city government to consider switching to a Court of Record system are the reduction in appeals, better management of the administrative law role, to increase the court’s jurisdiction, and change enforcement burdens.
For the City of Henderson specifically, this gives the city’s court system the jurisdiction to act upon ordinance violations and nuisance abatement according to Government Code Title 2: Subtitle A: Chapter 30 which states:
(d) The governing body of a municipality by ordinance may provide that the court has:
(1) civil jurisdiction for the purpose of enforcing municipal ordinances;
(2) concurrent jurisdiction with a district court or a county court at law within the municipality’s territorial limits and property owned by the municipality located in the municipality’s extraterritorial jurisdiction for the purpose of enforcing health and safety and nuisance abatement ordinances; and
(3) authority to issue:
(A) search warrants for the purpose of investigating a health and safety or nuisance abatement ordinance violation; and
(B) seizure warrants for the purpose of securing, removing, or demolishing the offending property and removing the debris from the premises.
“One of the main differences this change will bring is the opportunity to help enforce City Ordinances through civil tools,” said Abercrombie, “Nuisance violations, junk vehicle complaints, and illegal signs will be handled internally and easier with a Court of Record. This will enable us to create an educational campaign from our Community Development Department that should, in turn, protect our neighbors and citizens of the City of Henderson.”
Under the Municipal Court system, these requests were sent to a separate court, increasing costs and wait times.
While the change has had the regrettable outcome of the end of a long-standing judgeship for Mr. Turner, whose loss is palpable and has garnered clear sympathy from the community, the City Council hopes the change will expedite positive changes needed within the city of Henderson.