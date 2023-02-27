During their regular meeting on Tuesday, the Henderson City Council approved annexing 25.119 acres into the city limits and set two public hearing dates, March 21 and April 18, for the public to make inquiries or voice any concerns. The property in question is owned by the Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) and is located at 1702 Industrial Drive.
In other Council business they approved the appointment of Micah Johnson to fill a vacancy on the Board of Adjustments. Mayor John ‘Buzz’ Fullen expressed his and the Council’s appreciation for Johnson, saying, “We’re trying to get some younger people on some of our boards and we’re so glad to have him.”
Johnson will be sworn in during the Board of Adjustments’ March meeting.
After holding a closed executive session, the Council unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Mayor or City Manager to execute a deed of donation of the Old City Hall Complex to HEDCO when required to complete an economic package. They also unanimously authorized the Mayor or City Manager to execute the necessary documents to exchange land on Fairpark Drive known as the old Southwood nursing home. This included $3,030.25 to make the exchange equal to fair market value.
The Council’s consent agenda business included approving the annual Statement of Compliance for the old bank building at 101 S. Marshall Street and for Gateway Travel Plaza located at 100 HWY 79 S. They also approved the HEDCO financial report from December 2022.