Mayor John ‘Buzz’ Fullen proclaimed Saturday, April 1, 2023, to be the official Don’t Mess With Texas and City of Henderson Trash-Off day during the City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday. The Keep Henderson Beautiful organization requested that Henderson residents be able to bring their trash, litter and debris to the Public Services Warehouse at 1203 Highland Drive on that day free of charge.

“Keep Henderson Beautiful’s mission is to educate and engage the City of Henderson and Rusk County residents to take responsibility for improving their community environment. We focus our efforts in these major areas: litter prevention, recycling, beautification and waste reduction,” read Mayor Fullen from a statement by Leon Harris, the president of Keep Henderson Beautiful. “Our vision is to make the City of Henderson, Rusk County the cleanest and most beautiful county and city in the state of Texas. The presence of litter in a community takes a toll on the quality of life, property values and housing prices. Individuals are more likely to litter in a litter environment. Once the litter is there it attracts more litter. By contrast, a clean community discourages littering and improves overall community quality of life…Community cleanup and beautification projects that engage local residents and help foster ownership of public spaces.”

