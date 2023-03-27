Mayor John ‘Buzz’ Fullen proclaimed Saturday, April 1, 2023, to be the official Don’t Mess With Texas and City of Henderson Trash-Off day during the City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday. The Keep Henderson Beautiful organization requested that Henderson residents be able to bring their trash, litter and debris to the Public Services Warehouse at 1203 Highland Drive on that day free of charge.
“Keep Henderson Beautiful’s mission is to educate and engage the City of Henderson and Rusk County residents to take responsibility for improving their community environment. We focus our efforts in these major areas: litter prevention, recycling, beautification and waste reduction,” read Mayor Fullen from a statement by Leon Harris, the president of Keep Henderson Beautiful. “Our vision is to make the City of Henderson, Rusk County the cleanest and most beautiful county and city in the state of Texas. The presence of litter in a community takes a toll on the quality of life, property values and housing prices. Individuals are more likely to litter in a litter environment. Once the litter is there it attracts more litter. By contrast, a clean community discourages littering and improves overall community quality of life…Community cleanup and beautification projects that engage local residents and help foster ownership of public spaces.”
In 2022, Henderson’s cleanup day had multiple participants including schools, civic organizations, businesses and others. They collected approximately 30 tons of trash.
“We are asking you to work with us, the City Council and volunteers to make this a successful cleanup event which will in turn make the City of Henderson a better, cleaner place to live,” read Mayor Fullen.
The cleanup day will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. The Public Services Warehouse can accept rimless standard vehicle tires, construction debris, brush, lawn clippings, limbs, electronics and household appliances. They cannot accept batteries, oils, wet paint, human/animal waste and other hazardous chemicals.
The recycling center can accept cardboard, newspaper, magazines and junk mail, phone books, aluminum and tin cans, and medicine, dish soap, shampoo and lotion bottles. They cannot accept glass, dirty or soiled food containers or plastic grocery bags.
The Trash-Off day is also sponsored by STS Electronic Recycling and Republic Services.
The City Council also proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Mayor Fullen’s statement said, “The City of Henderson strongly supports the efforts of national, state, and local partners, and of every citizen to actively engage in public and private efforts to prevent sexual assault. It’s time for all of us to take appropriate action and support one another to create a safer environment for all. Now therefore, The City of Henderson joins advocates and communities across the nation in playing an active role to end sexual assault. Along with the United States Government and State of Texas, I do hereby proclaim the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Henderson, Texas.”
In other business, the City Council held a public hearing regarding the Henderson Economic Development Corporation’s (HEDCO) voluntary annexation application of 25.119 acres into the city limits at 1702 Industrial Drive in which there were no public comments or questions.
The Council approved a police officer salary adjustment requested by Chief of Police Chad Taylor. “The adjusted pay scale will better align us with other agencies in the area to attract certified officers,” Taylor said. The new pay scale requires that officers can get a pay raise if they have no written reprimand or greater discipline for the previous 12 months, have passed the officer readiness test, have completed assigned training on time for the previous 12 months and have met requirements for all firearms training.
The Council approved a handful of minor plat applications: a property belonging to Lee Smart at 500 Cleaver Street to prepare it for selling, a submission by Bane Investment Holdings for a 47-acre property in the the Crimcrest Addition located between Whippoorwill and Mockingbird Streets to rezone it into two smaller lots and a submission from Cory Brooks on behalf of BNW Ventures in conjunction with Brian and Kelly Marcott for the property located on the corner of HWY 259 and FM 782 to prepare it for selling.
The Council heard the first reading regarding two properties being rezoned from Medium Density Multi-Family and Planned Development to General Commercial, including the property located on the corner of Kilgore Drive and Millville Drive and 100 Zied Blvd.
The Council formally authorized HEDCO’s transition from a Type A economic development corporation to Type B. The citizens of Henderson voted for the change a year and a half ago and HEDCO Executive Director says that the change will allow them more “latitude and different ways to spend the money than what we’ve done in the past. The Type A corporation is more about industrial development and Type B does that as well but it allows us to do more things for general business and infrastructure.”