The regular City Council meeting was held Tuesday night in the new Council Chambers at the new City Hall Complex. The room was huge compared to old Chamber and the Council Members were spread out from each other and it wasn’t because of COVID. They now had room to breathe. The audience had plenty of room as well. This is probably one of the nicest Chambers in the state for a city the size of Henderson.
Mayor Buzz Fullen wasted no time calling the meeting to order as Mayor Pro Tem led everyone in prayer followed by the pledges to the flags. It was obvious that it was going to be business as usual. There were a few citizen comments followed by an announcement by Mayor Fullen concerning the Proclamation of Domestic Violence Awareness Month presented earlier this month.
The first items on the agenda were the Consent Agenda items, all of them was passed as a group as is usually the case at every meeting unless a Council Member request that one or more be pulled to discuss separately. Four of the six items were street closures for upcoming events.
First was the street closures for the Safety Fun night held on October 31 sponsored by the Henderson Fire Department. Next was the street closure for the Calvary Church Hallelujah Fest to be held on October 31. The request for street closure for the annual Syrup Festival on November 12 and lastly was the approval for the route for Ebenezer Baptist Church 10K, 5K and 1K Resurrection Run/Walk scheduled for April 1, 2023.
Henderson Fire Chief made the request for the final payment to Reneau Roofing & Sheet Metal, INC and set the warrantee date for workmanship of five years on the roof repair for the Central Fire Station. The balance was $98,500. The request was approved.
City Manager Jay Abercrombie was authorized by the Council to enter into a lease agreement with Sparklight to build a hub/substation in Fair Park to provide small business and residential internet service though out the city. According to Abercrombie it will be built between the current cell towers already located there and would not change the look of the park and is not a parcel of land that the city would ever develop. The city could also receive annual revenue for the lease.
The Council also approved two requests from Karen Arnall, Director of Finance that consisted of a resolution on budget amendment for 2021/2022 budget and Henderson’s Investment policy.
The reappointment for the Board of Adjustment Members was approved. They include Kenneth Orr, Alton Pryor and Freddie Polk. The are also moving Yuli Elizondo form alternate to a Board Member. All will serve a two-year term.
Billy Hughes from the Community Development Department presented three different requests of a minor plat application. The first was for a property located at the dead-end of Sundown Trail in a Medium Density Single Family District (R2) zone. The second request was to combine two lots located on 908 South High Street. The third request was for 413 Cherokee Trail to combine a previously abandoned street. All three requests were approved.
The last agenda item was a recommendation and first reading of an ordinance to amend the zoning map for five properties on Jacksonville Drive to be changed from a Low-Density Single Family Residential Zone (R10 to General Commercial Zone (C2).
The Council then went into Executive Session to consult with the City Attorney to discuss real property but no action was taking when they returned to open session.