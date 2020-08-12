The Henderson City Council held a special called meeting at the Henderson Civic Center Tuesday at noon to discuss two agenda items.
Mayor Buzz Fullen called the meeting to order after an invocation and pledge of allegiance and then presented the first item of business that was entering into a joint agreement with the Rusk County Elections Department to run the Municipal Election to be held on November 3, 2020.
“This is normal protocol that we enter into an inter-local agreement,” said Cheryl Jimerson, City Secretary.
It was approved and the next item was presented that also had to do with the upcoming general election. Resolution #20-08-02 ordering the general election to be held November 3, 2020 to elect the following positions: Mayor currently held by Buzz Fullen, Council Member District two held by Michael Searcy and Council Member District Three held by Henry Pace.
The agenda item was also approved in what was believed to be the shortest City Council Meeting ever.