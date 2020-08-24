In an age when technology dominates our lives it can either be great or it can be a nightmare. The Henderson City Council experienced that first hand Tuesday evening during their regular monthly meeting. The public was unable to call in for the meeting.
Since COVID-19 most governmental opening meetings have been open to the public either by video or by phone. In the City’s case it’s by phone.
The Henderson News attempted to listen in as in previous times but was unable to follow the meeting because of technical difficulties. We contacted City Manager Jay Abercrombie Wednesday morning to alert him of the problem.
“We realized this problem after the meeting started and tried to fix it but was unable to do so,” said Abercrombie. “We will be working on this issue this morning and will get it fixed.”
The meeting continued on with the following agenda items being approved by the City Council.
As required by law they did hold a public hearing for citizen input on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 and the 2020 tax rate. Unfortunately no citizen input was given because of the technical issues but neither did anyone sign up to speak. The tax rate information will appear as a legal notice in The Henderson News in the Sunday August 23 issue.
The second reading of two ordinances also took place, one for annexation of property owned by HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) and the other of a stop sign ordinance.
The 2020-2021 HEDCO Budget and Budget amendment was approved along with their Program of Work.
The Council also discussed potential terms and conditions for an agreement with HEDCO to relocate their current facilities from City Hall to a building next door that was once occupied by the Children’s Advocacy Center. This would be an Interlocal Agreement to act as a lease between HEDCO and the City.
Not only will HEDCO occupy the building and so will Meals on Wheels and Experience Works. The Interlocal Agreement will include:
HEDCO to purchase all materials to renovate the building located at 500 West Main Street
City to provide labor for renovation of the building
City to provide utilities to the building at no charge to HEDCO, Meals on Wheels and Experience
HEDCO to remain on the City’s current phone system and remain on City’s server for computer file access
City will provide maintained and janitorial services and will continue to carry property insurance