The Henderson City Council opened its regular meeting on Tuesday night with a celebration of Suzanne Cross for her 37 years of service as she retires this year. With Cross’ family in attendance, Mayor John ‘Buzz’ Fullen presented the longtime Henderson Tourism Director with a decorative clock with her name on it to show the City’s appreciation for her unwavering dedication and hard work. 

“Suzanne has been here longer than all the rest of us put together. We’re well aware of that, and we’re very proud of Suzanne for sticking it out. Not just anybody could do any job and be there that long,” remarked Fullen as the two fondly reminisced on her career. “That’s a long time, Suzanne. I’m surprised they didn’t run you off.”

