The Henderson City Council opened its regular meeting on Tuesday night with a celebration of Suzanne Cross for her 37 years of service as she retires this year. With Cross’ family in attendance, Mayor John ‘Buzz’ Fullen presented the longtime Henderson Tourism Director with a decorative clock with her name on it to show the City’s appreciation for her unwavering dedication and hard work.
“Suzanne has been here longer than all the rest of us put together. We’re well aware of that, and we’re very proud of Suzanne for sticking it out. Not just anybody could do any job and be there that long,” remarked Fullen as the two fondly reminisced on her career. “That’s a long time, Suzanne. I’m surprised they didn’t run you off.”
“They’re gone, they’re out to pasture and I’m still here. I planned it that way. Don’t mess with me,” Cross quipped back amid laughter from the audience.
Among Cross’ many accomplishments, Fullen highlighted her work with the Henderson Animal Center. “Suzanne was the person who formed the group that started the animal shelter here in the City of Henderson. This was in ’81,” he said proudly, explaining that Cross’s group raised the money for the shelter that allowed it to grow into what it is today. She also got the City Council to pay the shelter volunteers.
“I always say choose a job that you truly love and you’ll never have to work another day in your life,” Cross said about how she stayed in one job as long as she did. “I’m so blessed and I’m thankful for my family for standing behind me all these years.”
During the rest of the brief meeting, the Council approved the adoption of the 2015 version of the International Energy Conservation Code as required by the state. It approved a Henderson Economic Development Corporation (HEDCO) application requesting to subdivide two acres out of a 10-acre tract located on Frisco Street in the Southwest Industrial Park. Approval will facilitate HEDCO’s sale of the property to Blazer Electric.
The Council also approved the minutes from its Nov. 15 meeting, the HEDCO Financials for Oct. 2022 and all of the City’s departmental reports. There was no Executive Session.