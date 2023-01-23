The Henderson City Council gave the go-ahead for a feasibility and market study of Henderson’s sports and recreational facilities in its regular meeting on Tuesday night. The study will be conducted by The Sports Facilities Companies on the conditions and best of use of existing facilities. It will also determine if there’s a need for upgrades and expansion and identify any opportunities being overlooked.
In his presentation to the Council, City Manager Jay Abercrombie explained the economic benefits of investing in more sports tourism for Henderson. He showed demographic data collected from the Henderson Sports Complex indicating the City is in an ideal location to grow into a bigger hub for club sports in the region.