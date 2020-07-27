It’s that time of year when municipalities prepare and present their annual budgets for the upcoming year. Henderson is no different and held their budget workshop Tuesday afternoon and approved the budget during their evening City Council meeting.
Before the 2020/2021 budget can be adopted there must be two public hearings scheduled so that citizens can have a chance to view the budget as well as the 2020 tax rate. The first public hearing will be held on August 18 at 6 p.m. The second public hearing will be held August 27 at 5 p.m. during a special called meeting. These public hearings must be held by September 1.
Texas law requires public hearings as part of the budget process for both the budget and setting the tax rate. The Rusk County Tax Office will calculate the Truth-In-Taxation and send it to the city for them to calculate anticipated revenue from tax collections. The tax rate should stay the same this year.
Earlier during the budget workshop City Manager, Jay Abercrombie told the City Council and Mayor, “The general fund revenue is showing an increase because of increased sales tax. There are no salary increases in this budget but neither have we had any layoffs or furloughs during COVID.”
“It’s time to do a comprehensive plan for the city, it’s expensive and will cost about $100,000 but as we grow it is needed,” Abercrombie told the Council.
Many progressive cities in East Texas have a comprehensive plan in place to help facilitate the growth of their city and draw much needed retail, industry and housing development.
During the evening Council meeting they approved a minor plat application filed by H.P. Investments LLC to combine two adjoining lots located at 1914 and 2000 Jacksonville Drive to possiblly build a new Dollar General building that is currently located at 105 St. Paul Street behind McDonald’s restaurant.
The second public hearing on a petition from HEDCO (Henderson Economic Development Corporation) to annex the balance of their property on Frisco Street opened and closed and was passed.
The Council also approved a stop and yield sign ordinance throughout the city. According to Police Chief Chad Taylor there are multiple intersections that need these signs and the installation of these signs should provide a safety factor for citizens and visitors.