Mayor Buzz Fullen announced at last week’s City Council meeting that the 4th of July parade and all festivities for the annual event had been canceled except the fireworks show Saturday July 4th.
“Because of COVID-19 we thought it best to cancel these festivities but will continue the fireworks show since social distancing can still be controlled,” said Fullen.
The fireworks show will be held at Lake Forest Park but will be a drive-up event this year. Starting time will be at 9:15 p.m. Public restrooms will be available and parking at the Henderson Civic Center.
Everyone is encouraged to follow CDC guidelines at the event. For more information you may follow the City’s Facebook page @ CityofHendersonTX or contact City Hall.